Deadly trend for kids - smoking alcohol!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We remember the tragedy of 9/11. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is at Fort Polk where a remembrance ceremony takes place at Warrior Memorial Park.

Also today, teens are turning to a dangerous new trend to get drunk – smoking alcohol! It's such a concern, prevention experts are going into schools to warn kids it could kill them.

Plus, a new mobile app allows parents to control their children's internet and video game use – no matter what the device.

In weather, Ben tells me expect a very sunny day with very little rain. That scenario should hold true for a few days, but will our chances of rain increase as we get closer to the weekend? And what about the tropics – will activity there affect our weather? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.