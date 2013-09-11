Deadly trend for kids - smoking alcohol! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deadly trend for kids - smoking alcohol!

(Source: WDSU) (Source: WDSU)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom

We remember the tragedy of 9/11. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is at Fort Polk where a remembrance ceremony takes place at Warrior Memorial Park.

Also today, teens are turning to a dangerous new trend to get drunk – smoking alcohol! It's such a concern, prevention experts are going into schools to warn kids it could kill them. 

Plus, a new mobile app allows parents to control their children's internet and video game use – no matter what the device.

In weather, Ben tells me expect a very sunny day with very little rain. That scenario should hold true for a few days, but will our chances of rain increase as we get closer to the weekend? And what about the tropics – will activity there affect our weather? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answers.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

