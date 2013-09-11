DOTD to hold public meeting on Lake Charles area projects - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DOTD to hold Tuesday public meeting on Lake Area projects

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, is holding an open-house style public meeting on the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed Nelson Road extension and bridge and West Sallier Street improvements.

The meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Springhill Suites Marriott, located at 1551 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

Officials said detailed information of the Environmental Assessment will be presented at the public meeting, and right-of-way and relocation information will also be available at the meeting. 

"The purpose of the public meeting will be to receive comment and input on the EA. Attendees will have an opportunity to express their views concerning the proposed project's specific location, major design features, and the probable social, economic, and environmental effects involved as described in the EA document. Representatives of DOTD will be available for comments and questions," a release from DOTD states.

Those with special needs, needing assistance in the public meeting, can contact Terracon Consultants, Inc. at the address below, or by telephone at (225) 239-2628, at least five working days prior to the date of the Public Scoping Meeting.

Written statements received at the meeting or mailed to the address below, if postmarked by Sept. 27 will become part of the record of this Public Scoping Meeting.

Terracon Consultants, Inc.

Re: Nelson Road, Lake Charles

2822-B O'Neal Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Attn: Jessica Keasler

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

