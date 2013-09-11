Oakdale marks 100 years - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oakdale marks 100 years

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

The Town of Oakdale celebrates its 100th year this week.

Tuesday was a commemoration for the town, including a visit from Gov. Bobby Jindal who is on his statewide tour.

After Monday evening's ceremony, the town planted a tree at the future home of the Veterans' walking park next to the Mowad Center in downtown Oakdale.

