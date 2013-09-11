Local teen gets his wish granted through Grant A Wish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local teen gets his wish granted through Grant A Wish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A wish is granted for a Lake Charles teen with cerebral palsy.

Harrison Veuleman, 16, is a sophomore at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles and a die hard Denver Broncos fan. Harrison is even know to use the name "Peyton" on many of his school papers, in honor of Peyton Manning.

Harrison has had numerous surgeries on his legs, knees and foot, requiring rehab multiple times a week, but he does not let that dampen his football spirit.

Thanks to the Louisiana State Police "Grant A Wish" program, Harrison will fly out to Denver in October to meet Manning at practice. Then, he will stick around for the Broncos game.

The Grant A Wish program through LSP helps make wishes come true for children with terminal and life-threatening illnesses. It is supported through community donations and you have an opportunity this Friday to help keep this special program going strong!

Team Roping USA is holding a benefit at the Coushatta Pavilion in Kinder beginning at 7 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Grant A Wish program, benefiting kids just like Harrison.

Copyright KPLC 2013. All rights reserved.

