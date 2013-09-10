Calcasieu Parish School Board meets Tuesday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish School Board signs off on personnel changes

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School board met Tuesday evening. Their agenda included several pages of teachers and other school employees who submitted resignation letters.

Nearly 70 resignations are listed, along with the reasons for leaving.

But Calcasieu Parish School Superintendent, Wayne Savoy, said these numbers are normal.

"At the end of the summer, a lot of the resignations have come in, employees have been relocated with their husbands, or jobs in other school districts whether it be Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi. So, it's not alarming to me," said Savoy.

Savoy also said they knew about many of the resignations before they came in and already have people in those positions.

The board will go over more exact numbers at their Budget Committee meeting scheduled for Sept. 24 at 4:45 p.m.

Link to the new Calcasieu Parish School Board website: http://www.cpsb.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=1

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

