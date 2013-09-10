Lake Charles City Council approves budget

The Lake Charles City Council on Tuesday approved the upcoming budget beginning Oct. 1, 2013 and ending Sept. 30, 2014.

It consists of a $64 million operating budget with a $2.3 million deficit, as well as $14.8 million in capital outlay projects.

