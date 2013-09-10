McNeese sets Sept. 23 career fair

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

The fall McNeese State University Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Recreational Complex. McNeese students of all majors and classifications, as well as alumni, can participate.

Sponsors for the fall fair include: Chevron, Energy Transfer, Northwestern Mutual of Louisiana, Polaris Engineering, Sasol North America and Westlake Chemical Corp.

A list of all participants along with a listing of preferred majors may be viewed online at www.mcneese.edu/career/. For more information call McNeese Career Center at 475-5612.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.