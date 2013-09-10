McNeese to host All-Star High School Marching Band on Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese to host All-Star High School Marching Band on Saturday

(Source: McNeese State University) (Source: McNeese State University)

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

McNeese State University will host musicians from 30 high schools across Louisiana and Texas as the All-Star High School Marching Band will take the field this Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cowboy Stadium with the Pride of McNeese Cowboy Marching Band to perform an exciting halftime show at the McNeese vs. West Alabama football game at 7 p.m.

The high school band students will arrive on campus Saturday afternoon for registration and for rehearsal of a halftime performance with the McNeese band.  Following rehearsal and a dinner at the Band Hall, the combined Pride of McNeese Band and the All-Star Band will march through the Grove and tailgating area on their way to the stadium, performing for thousands of spirited Cowboy fans along the way.

Louisiana high schools represented include Barbe, Basile, Central Lafourche, Denham Springs, DeQuincy, DeRidder, East Beauregard, Erath, Iowa, Jennings, Kinder, LaGrange, Merryville, Rosepine, Sam Houston, South Beauregard, St. Louis, Sulphur, Welsh and Westlake, while Texas high schools include Buna, Corrigan-Camden, Deweyville, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty, Little Cypress Mauriceville, Orangefield and Warren.

