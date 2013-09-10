Women accused of stealing cash, writing fraudulent checks

Two Lake Charles women are accused of forgery and theft, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 50-year-old Briggitte R. Reed and 36-year-old Nikki J. Reed were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of forgery and one count of theft under $500.

The women are accused of stealing cash from a woman's purse. They are also accused of writing fraudulent checks on the woman's bank account.

Authorities said surveillance video captured the two women cashing the forged checks.

Bonds are set at $4,500 each.

