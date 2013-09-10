Amtrak train involved in collision in Miss.

TCHULA, Miss. (AP) - Officials are investigating an accident involving Amtrak's City of New Orleans train and an 18-wheeler in Mississippi.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the train was headed to New Orleans with 152 passengers and 11 crew members when the accident occurred in Holmes County about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Magliari says there were no reports of serious injuries, but a passenger and crew member were taken to a hospital.

Magliari says Amtrak chartered buses for the other passengers. The train's locomotive was damaged and must be repaired or moved. Magliari says northbound rail traffic won't be affected.

Magliari had no information on the condition of the driver in the other vehicle.

The sheriff's departments didn't immediately respond to a message.

Magliari says the accident happened at a marked public crossing.

