'Crazy Clown' drug kills kids

Inside small, foils packets are not even a handful of innocent-looking herbs. Looks can be deceiving. (Source: KETV/CNN)

Could a strike against Syria be avoided? There is now talk of a proposal from the Russians about how Syria could agree to give up its chemical weapons. As the President prepares to address the nation tonight, we'll have the latest on all these diplomatic negotiations.

A scary new drug to let you know about today. It's something that has baffled investigators and scientists who have never seen anything like the so-called "Crazy Clown" drug. It's linked to deaths across the country and you can read more about it HERE.

A sign company in Waco, Texas is at the center of controversy for a decal that some feel promotes violence against women. It's a sticker that looks like a woman bound and tied in the back of a truck! Now the company is trying to make amends.

Also today, a warning for pet owners. The American Kennel Club says its seeing more cases of dogs stolen from their owners – then posted for sale online.

Plus, is it art or just an eyesore? A California man makes a bold artistic statement – building a towering stature of a T-rex in his front yard! We'll hear reaction from his neighbors.

In weather, Ben tells me our weather pattern remains unchanged. Lots of sun expected with highs in the 93 to 95 degree range. However, things are getting interesting in the tropics. You can check out the latest on Humberto, and the remnants of Gabrielle HERE, and check our further details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

