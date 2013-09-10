LC man, already facing sex charges involving child, booked again

A Lake Charles man, already facing sex-related charges involving a child, has been booked on additional charges, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jose Mario Rosales was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for the second time in less than two months on two counts of aggravated rape.

Rosales is accused of sexually abusing a child on numerous occasions for over nine months. Bond was set at $500,000 by Judge Clayton Davis.

Authorities said Rosales was previously arrested July 23 following a 2012 investigation after an allegation that he had inappropriate sexual contact with the child. At that time, he was booked on two counts of sexual battery and later released on a $30,000 bond set by Judge Ron Ware on July 25.

