Iowa T-ball team gets key to city, foreign students also honored

The Iowa City Council on Monday honored the Iowa All Star T-Ball team and their five coaches.

The team made it farther in the tournament than any other team before and they got a key to the city.

Following that presentation, the council honored five foreign exchange students attending Iowa High School.

The students came from China, Thailand, Columbia, Belgium and Brazil.

Each student gets their own commemorative day starting Tuesday and going through Friday.

