Cameron Parish School Board cancels Nov. 16 tax election

Cameron Parish School Board members canceled the tax election set for Nov. 16.

School Board member Dot Theriot made the motion on Monday to take the issue off the ballot. It already failed once this year.

She told fellow board members too many people remain opposed and that they need to use more of their $46 million reserve before going to voters for a tax.

"I think what it is, is we need to draw down some of our reserve before we do ask for a tax. So, until we spend some of our money, we won't get a tax. So, I'm making a motion at this time that we take the tax off the ballot for November the 16th and I'll look at it another day," Theriot said.

The panel also voted to ask the state Legislative Auditor to audit their books since 2007 and they voted to set the wheels in motion to hire an additional attorney to advise the board.

