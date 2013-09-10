Child dies after head gets stuck in car window

GONZALES, La. (AP) - Ascension Parish sheriff's investigators are probing the death of 3-year-old boy whose head was trapped in a partially open car window.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/17U7qFk ) deputies were told the boy had apparently wandered unnoticed from a house on Highway 931 near Gonzales at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say adults looked for the toddler after he was missing for just a few minutes. They say the boy was hanging by his neck with his head in the window of the Chevrolet Lumina.

When responders arrived, the boy had already been removed from the window and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

Deputies have not identified the boy or the adults involved.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

