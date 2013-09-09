Boustany says he won’t support military force in Syria

Congressman Charles Boustany said he will be voting "no" to military authorization in Syria. Boustany on Monday released a statement:

"After reading the classified intelligence reports, attending numerous meetings and briefings with senior Administration officials, and consulting with my colleagues in both the House and Senate, I will not support the authorization of the use of military force in Syria.

"For nearly two years, Syria has been engulfed in a complex civil war with terrorist groups on both sides. The use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime is deplorable. However, the proposed use of military action alone in Syria, in the absence of a broader diplomatic strategy, will fail to achieve the objective of arriving at a political settlement."

