Police find 50 pounds of marijuana in tire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Fifty pounds of marijuana was found in vacuum-sealed packages inside a tire after a traffic stop on I-10 in Lake Charles, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Arrested was 32-year-old Victor Torres Jr. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and for following too close.

Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus said the stop happened around 8 a.m. Monday on a pickup truck traveling I-10 eastbound near mile marker 12. Kraus said Torres and another vehicle occupant did not have identification. They said they were traveling to Baton Rouge from Houston for work.

The officer asked to search the vehicle. Before the search, Kraus said a police canine alerted to the presence of a substance in the truck's bed.

Kraus said upon inspection, the officer spotted an assembled tire in the truck bed and what appeared to be concealed contraband inside.

The tire was taken to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office fleet maintenance garage where deputies dissembled the tire and removed the contraband.

Kraus said 20 duct taped and vacuum-sealed packages of compressed marijuana – weighing around 50 pounds – were recovered.

