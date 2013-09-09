Report: Beauregard Arena had missing records, unpaid payroll taxes

The Beauregard Parish Covered Arena Authority had missing financial records and had not paid payroll taxes at the time of an audit, according to the latest audit report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office.

According to the report, Capital One credit card statements necessary for supporting charges on the arena's credit card were not available for inspection to auditors.

Authority officials said, however, replacement statements were requested but caused reporting to be late.

Auditors also found that the authority had not paid payroll taxes for the last six quarters as of their fiscal year's end. Payroll taxes are due on a monthly and quarterly basis, according to state and federal law.

"The bookkeeper has stated that these taxes were not paid due to the authority having insufficient funds for their payment. Management and those charged with governance had not taken any action to obtain funds for the payment of these taxes," the report states. "The authority is not in compliance with federal and state regulations that require payroll taxes to be timely submitted on a monthly and quarterly basis. Management, those charged with governance and any others with responsibilities for payment of these taxes could be held personally liable for their payment."

Auditors also identified $60,000 of "unrestricted net deficit."

Authority officials, in a response, said the arena is working to address problems and that payroll taxes are now up-to-date.

The Louisiana Legislature recently abolished the authority and gave its functions to the Beauregard Parish Police Jury.

You can read the full audit HERE.

