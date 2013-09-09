Lake Charles man accused of home invasion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man accused of home invasion

Brandon L. Weldon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Brandon L. Weldon (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of breaking into the home of an ex-acquaintance and holding her down by force, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brandon L. Weldon, 32, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of home invasion and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $5,000.

Weldon is accused of breaking into the home at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 6. Authorities said he kicked the door of the hinges and entered the home.  He allegedly grabbed the victim by the arms and held her down by her throat fleeing before deputies arrived.

Authorities said two small children were present during the incident.

Weldon was later arrested without incident.

