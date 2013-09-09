Vinton man accused of pushing, hitting elderly man

A Vinton man is accused of pushing and hitting an 85-year-old man, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers said deputies were dispatched to a Vinton home in reference to a battery at around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

James C. Collins, 59, is accused of pushing the elderly man to the ground and hitting him numerous times in the face.

The man was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Collins was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on battery of the infirm and released on a $3,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

