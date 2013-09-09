ALERT: Lake Charles firefighters on scene of structure fire at N - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles firefighters respond to house fire at North Junior, Knapp Streets

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A house fire displaced a family on Knapp Street in Lake Charles on Monday.

It happened around lunch time in the 2100 block of Knapp.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but District Chief Charles Lee said there was at least one obstacle.

"We did have a little problem with a power line that fell, but other than that, they did a real good job for as heavily-involved as it was," Lee said.

The house appeared severely damaged by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

