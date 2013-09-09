‘Stars and Stripes’ car showcased cars, boudin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

‘Stars and Stripes’ car showcased cars, boudin

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The 4th Annual Stars and Stripes Classic Car Show rolled into Sulphur this weekend.

It's one of the biggest cars shows in the state.

Those who attended saw everything from new and old to custom paint jobs, super fast cars, big trucks and of course, the classics and hot rods.

"Built it from the ground up, it's got a 327, kids enjoy it because there's a Shrek doll in it," said Chad Ancelt, car owner.

"It's a 67 Chevy Nova, it's a street car brought it out just to have a good time," said Chad Noel, car owner.

Along with all the fun at the car show, attendees also witnessed the Lake Area's best boudin chefs gather for a competition.

People braved the long lines, hoping to get a chance to sample this year's array of flavors.

Every team had a strategy to wow the judges.

"Well, we have three entries today. We have a traditional boudin, we have a boudin balls with pepperjack cheese and we have our specialty boudin which is a pure chicken with jalapeno," said Jeff Benoit, B & O Kitchen.

