Local woman celebrates 101 years

The family and friends of Iowa's Ledia Leblanc gathered this weekend to wish their matriarch a Happy 101st Birthday.

Leblanc was born Sept. 10, 1912. She said she has seen a lot in her 101 years. She spoke to KPLC about her love for dance, her favorite foods and how it feels to be surrounded by all of her family and friends.

"Oh, I'm glad they're all here ... Very glad. Long time I haven't seen some of them ... I love to dance ... I did when I was young. Boudin, we would butcher it and make some boudin and hog head cheese and cracklins," Leblanc said.

Leblanc officially turns 101 on Tuesday.

