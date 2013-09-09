Honore backs lawsuit against oil companies

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Army general who won acclaim for helping restore order in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina is backing a flood control board's lawsuit against oil and gas companies.

Retired Lt. Gen. Russell Honore endorses the lawsuit in a full-page advertisement appearing in Monday editions of The Advocate newspaper. The lawsuit filed by the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East seeks to hold 97 oil, gas and pipeline companies responsible for much of the continuing loss of wetlands that protect New Orleans from hurricanes.

The oil industry, Gov. Bobby Jindal and other flood control boards oppose the lawsuit, saying it undermines state coastal protection efforts. Honore argues in the ad that government efforts have failed to hold the companies accountable and that the only recourse left is the courts.

