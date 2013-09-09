Sulphur Youth Commission gets new look, mission - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur Youth Commission gets new look, mission

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

An old committee gets a new look and mission.

The Sulphur Youth Commission has been around for a few years but it was strictly limited to Sulphur High School students living in Sulphur city limits.

Now, Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan says the program is more community inclusive.

"If you live in Carlyss and you go to school at Sulphur High you're part of the community. If you live on Houston River Road and you go to Sulphur High you're part of the community.  So we opened it up and did that change so that more individuals can be a part of this community," Duncan said.

To be eligible, youth must be at least 16 years old, attending school at either Sulphur High, Sowela Tech or McNeese and be able to commit to the panel for one year.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

