Machete wielding man slices another man's hand

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Vernon Parish Sheriff's officials arrest a 23-year-old man who they say injured another man with a machete.

Also today, an Arizona woman is left with no job or home, and she's okay with it. Find out what she's doing to help women veterans.

Plus, you won't want to miss the incredible talent of a very young boy. He's a 5-year-old piano prodigy, and we'll listen to him play.

In weather, Ben says expect abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and very little chance for rain today. As for the tropics, there's a new tropical storm that you can check out HERE in addition to getting all the details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And if you're an athlete, no doubt you've dealt with mouth guards. Well, now comes word of a possible health problem associated with them. Are you at risk? Check it out HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.