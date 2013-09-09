Calcasieu libraries to hold healthcare reform informational sessions

Several Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches in the parish will host a general information session on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and upcoming healthcare reform.

"As we approach the Affordable Care Act open enrollment, we anticipate a demand in patron requests for information," stated Pamela Edwards, Associate Librarian for Public Services for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library. "We are taking a proactive approach in working with certified organizations which can provide information, answer questions, and guide patrons through the application process."

Representatives from the Louisiana Healthcare Education Coalition (LHEC) and Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be sharing healthcare information followed by a time for Q&A at branch libraries.

"In keeping with our mission statement and strategic plan, we want to serve all people of Calcasieu Parish by providing materials, information and services that they need to explore topics of personal interest and make informed decisions," Edwards continued.

Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative, Darren Whitaker, will be at the following libraries:

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. – Iowa Library - 107 E. First Street – (337) 721-7101

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. – Moss Bluff Library – 261 Parish Road – (337) 721-7128

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. – Central Library – 301 W. Claude Street – (337) 721-7118

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. – Sulphur Regional Library – 1160 Cypress Street – (337) 721-7141

Whitaker will discuss such topics as:

Affordable Care Act and Marketplace Basics

Individual Marketplace Reforms

Eligibility in the Federally-facilitated Marketplace and How to Apply

Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program Eligibility

In addition, representatives from the Louisiana Healthcare Education Coalition (LHEC) will also hold informational sessions and will be at the following branches:

Monday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. – Fontenot Memorial Library – 1402 Center Street, Vinton, LA – (337) 721-7095

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Central Library – 301 W. Claude Street – (337) 721-7118

The programs are free and open to all ages of the public and more programs will be added in the future.

"Libraries are viewed as trusted information providers," Edwards concluded. "We simply want our patrons to have access or the opportunity to access ACA related resources."

For more information about the Calcasieu Parish Public Library and other free and informative programs, please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

