Leesville man accused of cutting man with machete

A Leesville man is accused of cutting a man in the hand with a machete during an altercation.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, 23-year-old Modavia Coats was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

Craft said at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Jeane Chapel Trailer Park regarding a disturbance.

Craft said deputies made contact with an individual who said he and Modavia Coats reside at the home. Deputies were told that the two had been engaged in an altercation prior to their arrival.

"The individual indicated that Modavia Coats had brandished and threatened him with a machete before inflicting a significant injury to the victim's hand," Craft said.

Craft said after the incident, Coats fled the home. Authorities later located him. He was transported to the Vernon Parish Jail. Bond has not been set in the case.

Craft said the victim was treated at a local hospital and released, but will have to undergo additional medical treatment for the injury.

