24 arrested in Lafayette prostitution sting

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A prostitution sting operation by the Lafayette Police Department led to the arrests of 24 people over a two-day period.
Cpl. Paul Mouton tells The Advertiser (http://bit.ly/1aXIGmL ) the sting was conducted Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Mouton says six women were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. One man was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
On Saturday, 16 men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution, and another man was arrested and charged with interfering with the duties of a police officer.
All suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
