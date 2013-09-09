Another record-setting gator is caught

Another record-setting alligator is caught.

An Orange County, Florida sheriff's deputy captured a 13-foot alligator during a recent hunt.

Jason Forgey and some of his colleagues were hunting along the Econlockhatchee River in Seminole County when they spotted the huge gator.

The hunters said it took two encounters and hours of struggling to capture the 737 pound reptile.

Forgey says he has a passion for gator hunting.

He says he believes this gator could be the same one that recently injured a victim.