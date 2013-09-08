South Beauregard High School offers pharmacy tech class - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

South Beauregard High School offers pharmacy tech class

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

What's normally a four-semester college course is taught in only two semesters to high school seniors.

"The program is special because it actually gives our students a way to earn money once they walk out of here," said South Beauregard Principal Tammy Crain.

The program is a pharmacy tech class at South Beauregard High School.

The course prepares students to not only take, but pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Test.

"To see them come from a high school level of understanding to the level they achieve with this pharmacy tech information is very rewarding," said Sarah Stout, Pharmacy Tech Instructor.

The program started seven years ago. It has produced around 115 pharmacy techs from the high school.

"When I go to my pharmacy in Moss Bluff, I actually have one of my former students wait on me and it's very rewarding," said Crain.

While many take the class for an instant job or extra money in college, most current students said it's a leg up in the medical field.

"I want to study nursing when I get into college, so I figured this would be a good class to take," said Isaiah Thomas.

This course may be just an elective, but it's known to be the hardest science class offered.

"It definitely prepared me for college classes, because the work is so fast-paced," said former student and current technician, Wayne Hennigan.

Now, pharmacies in the community keep an eye out for these students, which proves this program has made a name for itself in Southwest Louisiana.

"They actually call South Beauregard High School and ask if we have anyone that's interested in a job," said Crain.

South Beauregard students have more than a 97 percent passing rate for the test.

Students in this year's class will take the exam in Baton Rouge at the end of the school year.

