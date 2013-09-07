2013 Boudin Wars Winners:
The following businesses participated:
B&O Kitchen & Grocery
Market Basket
LeBleu's Landing
Sonnier's Sausage & Boudin
Kat's Kracklins and Cruz Cafe
Hollier's Cajun Kitchen
Judges:
Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department
Darby Guillory, owner of Famous Foods and first place winner from the 2011 Boudin Wars
David Savoie, head chef at the "Vista" restaurant at Delta Downs
Winners:
People's Choice Award: Hollier's Cajun Kitchen
First Place - Traditional Boudin: Hollier's Cajun Kitchen
Second Place - Traditional Boudin: Sonnier's Sausage and Boudin
Third Place - Traditional Boudin: Market Basket
First Place - Specialty / Exotic: Market Basket (Smoked Boudin)
Second Place - Specialty / Exotic: Hollier's Cajun Kitchen (shrimp, crab boudin)
Third Place - Specialty / Exotic: LeBleu's Landing (Bacon wrapped smoked boudin)
Additional information on the 2013 Boudin Wars can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/#!/BoudinWars
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...More >>