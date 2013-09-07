2013 Boudin Wars Winners - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2013 Boudin Wars Winners

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

2013 Boudin Wars Winners:

The following businesses participated:

B&O Kitchen & Grocery

Market Basket

LeBleu's Landing

Sonnier's Sausage & Boudin

Kat's Kracklins and Cruz Cafe

Hollier's Cajun Kitchen

Judges:

Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department

Darby Guillory, owner of Famous Foods and first place winner from the 2011 Boudin Wars

David Savoie, head chef at the "Vista" restaurant at Delta Downs

Winners:

People's Choice Award: Hollier's Cajun Kitchen

First Place - Traditional Boudin: Hollier's Cajun Kitchen

Second Place - Traditional Boudin: Sonnier's Sausage and Boudin

Third Place - Traditional Boudin: Market Basket

First Place - Specialty / Exotic: Market Basket (Smoked Boudin)

Second Place - Specialty / Exotic: Hollier's Cajun Kitchen (shrimp, crab boudin)

Third Place - Specialty / Exotic: LeBleu's Landing (Bacon wrapped smoked boudin)

Additional information on the 2013 Boudin Wars can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/#!/BoudinWars

 

