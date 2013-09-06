Calcasieu schools step up security to keep schools safe

It's a much welcomed heightened sense of security.

When it comes to keeping schools safe, like in the case of an active shooter, Calcasieu schools are well trained.

"At school board, we're always trying to do access control or limitations to any guests or visitors coming to campus," said CPSB Safety Specialist, Stacie Blevins.

More than 1,000 students are enrolled at S.J. Welsh Middle School. It's also the largest intermediate school in the state.

But when it comes to an unforeseen crisis, Principal Bobby Thompson said they're taking precautions.

"There's some 15 acres here and we are able to lock down the entire campus except the front door," said Thompson.

Each visitor has limited access to school buildings, like locks on all other doors except the front door.

But that's not all, now gates will be added where necessary as well.

"We're very proactive about putting in more things like gates and fences to secure all schools," said Blevins.

And while students attend assemblies each year to discuss emergency situations, teachers are ready to anticipate the unexpected.

New teachers are even given more training to make sure they're comfortable to react during a crisis.

"We actually take time to train our teachers to hopefully be prepared for any circumstance that might occur whether it's an intruder or a lock down," said Thompson.

More than 60 cameras monitor the movement of S.J. Welsh students at all times.

Resource officers are also on campus at Calcasieu schools.

Plus, students have different drills throughout the school year.

