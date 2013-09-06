Fort Polk hosts 9/11 memorial event

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday at Fort Polk's Warrior Memorial Park.

Keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. William Hickman, commanding general of the JRTC and Fort Polk.

Fort Polk sounded the chapel bells at 7:46 a.m. and 8:03 a.m. and 8:37 a.m. to symbolize the attacks on the North Trade Center Tower, the South Trade Center Tower and the Pentagon.

The bells also chimed at 9:03 a.m. to honor the victims of the hijacked flight that crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

The park is home to a monument that includes the names of Fort Polk soldiers who have died in the line of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.