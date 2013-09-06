Grandma captured after high speed chase: 'Is this going to be on the news?'

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The Calcasieu Coroner took the stand today in the case of a man accused of killing his wife and her daughter. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in court and will have our update at noon.

Just how close is Louisiana to having a Real ID for its citizens? Our state is one of several not in compliance with the law, but we'll tell you about work being done to change that fact. You can also read more about it HERE.



Also today, a Kentucky couple dies in a tragic freak accident, but it's how they were found that has the family sharing a touching story.

A traffic nightmare of a different sort for a grandmother who takes police on a dangerous, high speed chase and then when captured wants to know "Is this going to be on the news?" You can read more about it HERE.



Plus, a Texas man discovers a big surprise right in his own backyard. He's wondering who created a mysterious tunnel that's held up with railroad ties.

In weather, Ben says our pattern continues with widely scattered afternoon storms, but what about our weekend? Will that rain carry over? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!