SCORES: Touchdown Live - Week 1

Here are final scores for Touchdown Live, Week 1:

*Barbe - 52



Washington-Marion - 12, FINAL



*Basile - 27



Sacred Heart - 6, FINAL







*South Beau - 19



DeQuincy - 0, FINAL



*LaSalle - 18



East Beauregard - 12, FINAL



*Kinder - 34



Elton - 6, FINAL



Grand Lake - 6



*Ascension Episcopal - 46, FINAL



Hamilton Christian - 14



*Lake Arthur - 35, FINAL



Iota - 12



*Oberlin - 22, FINAL



Erath - 7



*Iowa - 27, FINAL



Jennings - 31



*St. Martinville - 34, FINAL







*Buckeye - 15



Leesville - 6, FINAL



Merryville - 12



*Rosepine - 33, FINAL



*Welsh - 37



Oakdale - 7, FINAL



Mamou - 0



*Pickering - 40, FINAL



*Sam Houston - 38



St. Louis - 21, FINAL



*South Cameron - 50



Gueydan - 0, FINAL



*St. Thomas-More - 10



Sulphur - 7, FINAL



Abbeville - 7



*Vinton - 14, FINAL



*Westlake - 7

DeRidder - 0, FINAL

LaGrange - 14

*Notre Dame - 28, FINAL



Send us your "Touchdown Live" photos from Friday night's games and we'll include them in a photo slideshow. We'll be gathering photos all season. E-mail to AllKPLCNewMedia@kplctv.com.

