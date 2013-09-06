2nd Amendment tax holiday this weekend

Hunters and fishers are getting a sales tax break this weekend.

The Louisiana Second Amendment sales tax holiday runs from Friday through Sunday. During that time, purchases of firearms, ammunition and hunting and fishing supplies are exempt from the 4 percent state sales tax and all local sales taxes.

The exemption applies to a variety of supplies including shotguns, rifles, pistols, revolvers, all ammunition, hunting or fishing accessories, apparel such as safety gear and camouflage clothing, and off-road vehicles designed for hunting.

The exemption does not apply to golf carts, bikes, motorcycles, tractors or other vehicles that may be legally driven on highways.



