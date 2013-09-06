CPPJ responds to abandoned boats

The waterways around one Lake Charles neighborhood have become a graveyard for abandoned boats, leaving residents with safety concerns.

James Mayo, the police juror for the area, said parish officials are aware of the issue and are working to correct it.

"We are looking to come to some resolution on this issue to make sure that the concerns of those residents, not only along the Goos Ferry Road area, but also in Calcaseiu Parish, so that any submerged recreational or commercial vehicles are removed," Mayo said.



At this point, the Police Jury does not know exactly whose jurisdiction the removal of the boats falls under.

"I think this might be some multi-agency task, and the administration is looking at every effort possible to see how we can come to a resolution on this issue," Mayo said.

Mayo said he understands the safety concerns of the residents and will do anything possible to see the abandoned boats removed.

If you have an old boat that you'd like to be rid of, used boat part dealers, or salvagers, may accept your old vessel for its parts, which they resell. Each dealer will compensate the boat owner for the value of the useable parts minus the cost of dismantling and recycling waste materials.

For more information on boat recycling, visit http://www.boatangel.org/ or http://www.boatswithcauses.org/.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.