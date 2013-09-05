CPPJ removes alcohol distance restrictions for businesses

Liquor can now be sold across from churches and public libraries.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury removed distance restrictions for businesses such as grocery stores and super markets, if the food and other non-alcoholic items generate more than 50 percent revenue.

But the matter wasn't approved without questions.

Some jurors wanted to know if this new law could be used as a loophole.

