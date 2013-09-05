Louisiana residents learn about healthcare insurance exchange - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana residents learn about healthcare insurance exchange

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The State of Louisiana has one of the highest numbers of uninsured persons in the nation. And with the health insurance exchange rolling out Oct. 1, Calcasieu Parish Democrats hosted a free seminar Thursday night to explain how the marketplace works.

While there are varying opinions on the Affordable Care Act, Thursday night's meeting aimed to simply provide facts.

"We're providing a forum, for knowledge, for questioning, across party lines or non-partisan," explained Calcasieu Democratic Caucus member Carolyn Woosley.

Thursday's speaker, Carol Giles, said one of the biggest challenges for people looking at the health insurance exchange is getting information.

"They don't really know where to start, they don't know what to expect, they don't know whether it applies to them, even," said Giles, who serves as the SWLA AIDS Council Client Services Director.

Open enrollment for the exchange is designed to give uninsured or under insured persons a place to shop for health insurance.

"None of the insurance that people sign up for during October, November and December will go into effect until January 1," said Giles.

She continued, "People can continue to enroll in the health insurance marketplace and in health insurance after January 1 as well."

Giles thinks people in Louisiana will be slow to enroll in the marketplace, but will eventually catch on.

Right now, Louisiana has one of the highest number of uninsured persons in the nation. Louisiana also doesn't have a state-based exchange.

"We opted for a federal partnership exchange, which means all of the rules for it are being passed down from the federal government," said Giles.

Although it was only an hour-long seminar, those who attended say they learned a lot.

"I thought this was a wonderfully informative program, and I'm glad we got to come," said Joyce Pace.

The Calcasieu Parish Democrats host a monthly series entitled ‘In Search of Dialogue.' Thursday's topic will again be addressed in October.

For more information on the monthly series: http://caldpec.org/

For more information on the healthcare insurance exchange: https://www.healthcare.gov/.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly