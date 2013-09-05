Troopers: Photo is proof that seatbelts help save lives - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Troopers: Photo is proof that seatbelts help save lives

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Louisiana State Police credit a seatbelt with saving the life of a 20-year-old LaPlace woman who lost control of her vehicle and ended up in the marsh in St. John Parish.

It happened Thursday morning on an elevated section of Interstate 55.

Troopers said Arielle Fleming was wearing her seatbelt when her 2001 Lincoln sedan went over the guardrail and fell nearly 30-feet.

Troopers said the car came to a rest partially submerged in the water. Fleming exited the vehicle and was rescued by a nearby fishing vessel.

"Troopers and first responders witness every day the remarkable difference proper restraint use plays in lessening the severity of crash injuries and decreasing fatalities across our state. Wearing a seat belt every trip, every time is the single most effective thing an occupant can do to protect themselves in the event of a motor vehicle crash," troopers said in a release.

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

