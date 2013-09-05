Memorial honors victim of Sept. 11 Pentagon attack

As the Sept. 11 anniversary approaches, a local ceremony honored a man who died at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks.

U.S. Congressman Charles Boustany, R-La., was among the dignitaries paying tribute to Petty Officer Second Class Kevin Wayne Yokum on Thursday.

He worked in naval intelligence.

The "Circle of Life" memorial was held at the Shattuck Street overpass.

Yokum's parents were in attendance.

The Shattuck Street overpass was first dedicated in memory of Yokum in December 2001.

