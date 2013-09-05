Sulphur man indicted on 12 sex crime charges

A Sulphur man accused in a sex abuse case has been indicted on 12 charges by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury.

Perry S. Arnold, 50, was arrested in July.

The sex crimes are alleged to have happened between December 2002 and December 2008, when the alleged victim was 6 years old.

The indictments were for two counts of aggravated rape and 10 aggravated sex counts.

