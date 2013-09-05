Woman finds rodent bone in cereal! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman finds rodent bone in cereal!

A Quaker customer said she found mouse thigh bone in her Life cereal. (Source: KVAL/CNN) A Quaker customer said she found mouse thigh bone in her Life cereal. (Source: KVAL/CNN)

Big economic news for Westlake. A company is set to invest $100 million dollars to renovate a dormant steam methane reformer and convert it to a natural gas-to-liquids facility. What will it mean for local jobs? Find out a noon, and read more HERE.

Also today, a drug nicknamed "Molly" is being glamorized in songs and other areas of pop culture. However, it's also being blamed for a new rash of deaths.

Plus, a Purple Heart landed in one man's hands, but it turns out the owner had been looking for it for 70 years.

In weather, Ben says our overall weather pattern remains unchanged today with some widely scattered storms by this afternoon. Will this pattern hold true through the weekend? You can get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And an Oregon woman has a bone to pick with Quaker cereal after she said she found a mouse bone floating in her bowl. Read more here.

