Vitter to vote no on US military action in Syria

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Sen. David Vitter says he will vote against a U.S. military strike in Syria, becoming the second member of Louisiana's congressional delegation to register opposition to President Barack Obama's proposal.

The remaining members in the state's congressional delegation, including Sen. Mary Landrieu, say they are undecided about military intervention as wanted by the president.

Vitter announced his decision Thursday, a day after he participated in a classified briefing as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey.

The Republican senator says while the events in Syria are horrible, they don't pose a direct threat to the United States or its allies.

Vitter joins GOP Rep. John Fleming of Minden in opposing U.S. intervention.

