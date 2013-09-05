Does science support allergy home remedies?

If you find yourself sneezing, congested or wiping away the tears from watery eyes - no doubt you know something is in the air. Find out the current allergy threats in Southwest Louisiana and how home remedies stack up against pharmaceutical medications.

It has been four years since I dug through my pantry, testing out home remedies submitted by KPLC viewers for everything from oatmeal for dry skin to hydrogen peroxide mouth rinses for sore throats. 92.9 The Lake's Heather gave us that foamy recipe. "As soon as you feel that first little bit of sore throat coming on," she said, "you mix hydrogen peroxide half and half with water and gargle with it."

Now, we are turning to social media to share cures for seasonal allergies.

Billy swears by organic apple cider vinegar. "Drink a couple of tablespoons followed by a juice chaser three times a day...works every time," he said. However, Cleveland Clinic allergy experts say there is no scientific evidence that supports it.

If you are sensitive to grasses and ragweed, the pollen forecast shows that your allergies are on high alert if live in Southwest Louisiana. Experts say the 2013 allergy season will last through October.

If ragweed allergies have you wheezing, Lori says she uses raw local honey. Scientific evidence does not back up this cure, but her doctor says it will work better than the prescription allergy pills she is now immune to.

What does work? Close the windows, turn on the AC if you have it and use an air cleaner with a hepa filter.

Laureen says she wipes her face with a wet cloth and rinses out her nose with a wet tissue. Doctors agree. They also advise taking a shower before bed and washing hair, especially if it is long, and routinely wash bed sheets and blankets in hot water.

If you choose to use an over the counter medication, doctors say the non-drowsy antihistamines work well for sneezing and itching, but they will not have much effect on congestion.

To break up the mucus that has you congested, you can mix a half teaspoon of salt with eight ounces of water and gargle it.

Some material contributed by NBC Newschannel.