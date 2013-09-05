Court will not hear Lavergne's appeal in Mickey Shunick murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Court will not hear Lavergne's appeal in Mickey Shunick murder

Brandon Scott Lavergne (Source: Lafayette Police Department) Brandon Scott Lavergne (Source: Lafayette Police Department)
Lafayette, La (AP) -

The state appeal court in Lake Charles says it won't give Brandon Scott Lavergne a rehearing.

He pleaded guilty last year to murdering university student Mickey Shunick of Lafayette in 2012 and another woman in 1999.

The court did not give reasons - typical when courts reject a writ asking for a hearing.

KATC-TV first reported the rejection.

In January, Lavergne asked a district judge in Lafayette to throw out his guilty pleas to first-degree murder in the deaths of Shunick and Lisa Pate.

He pleaded guilty in August 2012, less than two months after his arrest in Shunick's death. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette student disappeared while riding her bicycle home from downtown Lafayette.

Lavergne said he felt pressured to plead guilty.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

