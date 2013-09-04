Four facing charges in Bank Street shooting

Good afternoon,

Lee Peck in today for Cynthia … here's a look at what we are working on this Wednesday.

Four people have been arrested in last week's shooting on Bank Street in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Police say their investigation led them to arrest three men for second-degree murder and a woman for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder on Tuesday. We'll have all the details.

And we had two reporters in court today for several cases we've been following.

First, did Robyn Davis and Carol "Sissy" Saltzman get a fair trial? The women were convicted of murdering Brian Davis, Robyn Davis' husband. That was the question attorneys for both sides argued today in the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt has the latest.

And there's an update in the case of Dr. Peter LaFuria. He's the Lake Charles OB-GYN charged with video voyeurism and molestation of former patients. Today, the Louisiana State Supreme Court decided that evidence taken from his house and vehicle is admissible in court. The high court also granted a change of venue.

And KPLC's Gerron Jordan was in state district court, covering a 1991 rape case. He'll tell you about that.

Also, you never know when you're going to need it. There's a blood shortage in Louisiana. We'll tell you about the desperate need and who can help.

And a few pop up showers are sticking around. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton has your forecast.

