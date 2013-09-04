Evidence at center of Supreme Court ruling in LaFuria case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Evidence at center of La. Supreme Court ruling in LaFuria case

Evidence is at the center of a big ruling in the Dr. Peter LaFuria case.

The state Supreme Court says evidence found in the former Lake Charles gynecologist's home and truck can be used at trial.

LaFuria is accused of taking inappropriate photographs of patients.

Defense Attorney Glen Vamvoras, who represents LaFuria, commented on the ruling.

"A little disappointed in the decision not to entertain the writ, especially with one judge voting would have granted the writ. I thought it was meritorious I thought they should have taken a look at it," Vamvoras said.

The case against LaFuria dates back to 2007. So, what happens now?

First Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Killingsworth spoke to KPLC. She said a change of venue was granted in the case.

"The next step is to get with the judge and get with the court and find out where we can go to try the case, there was a change of venue granted, so the court will be responsible for finding a place to hold the trial," Killingsworth said.

LaFuria faces more than 250 charges. He remains free on a nearly $1.3 million bond.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

