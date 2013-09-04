Four facing charges in Bank Street shooting death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Four facing charges in Bank Street shooting death

Michael Ja'rel Tutson (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Marcus Deweyen Handy (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Lee James Gibbs (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Johnnie Michelle Celestine (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Police have arrested four people in connection with the Aug. 29 fatal shooting on Bank Street.

Damion Derrelle Jackson, of Fontana, Calif., was found shot on the street at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 29. He later died from his injuries.

Police say evidence led to the Tuesday arrests.

Booked were 20-year-old Michael Ja'rel Tutson, 19-year-old Marcus Deweyen Handy, 20-year-old Lee James Gibbs and 40-year-old Johnnie Michelle Celestine, all of Lake Charles.

Tutson and Handy are charged with second-degree murder and are in jail on $500,000 bond.

Gibbs is also charged with second-degree murder but is in jail on $300,000 bond.

Celestine is charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and a drug charge.  She is on $100,000 bond.

Police say the investigation continues. Those with information in the case are asked to call Detectives Colby Thompson or Franklin Fondel at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

